Foodbank of Santa Barbara County kicks off 2023 Hunger Heroes Corporate Showdown on Monday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County kicked off its 2023 Hunger Heroes Corporate Showdown on Monday.

The Showdown is a six-week charitable competition running from Oct. 30 to Dec. 11 and is intended to coincide with the peak of end-of-year and holiday-based giving.

A total of eight local companies have agreed to compete: Deckers, CIO Solutions, Master Clean USA, Yardi, Amazon, Impact.com, Raytheon, and five locations of Planet Fitness.

The Foodbank's goal is to raise $50,000 by the end of the contest.

“The Hunger Heroes Corporate Showdown is not just a competition; it’s a shared effort among businesses to address food insecurity in our community," said Jenifer Sanregret, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's Corporate Giving Manager. “Each team brings their specialty to the 'showdown'. It’s fun to witness the friendly competition between so many corporations that are near one another.”

The reigning champion from the 2022 competition, also known as the winner of the Golden Turkey Award, is Decker's Brand.

How is the Golden Turkey Award winner crowned?

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County awards points in the following ways:

Funds : For every dollar donated, teams earn ten points. Double points are awarded for monthly donations and company-matched employee donations

: For every dollar donated, teams earn ten points. Double points are awarded for monthly donations and company-matched employee donations Food : Each point of donated food equals five points. Companies can set up food donation barrels at their locations, and, when full, the Foodbank will collect the items. Qualifying food items include turkeys, canned goods, dry goods, and produce

: Each point of donated food equals five points. Companies can set up food donation barrels at their locations, and, when full, the Foodbank will collect the items. Qualifying food items include turkeys, canned goods, dry goods, and produce Volunteer Hours: One hour of volunteer work earns ten points. Volunteering opportunities can be found on VolunteerHub, and the Foodbank is ready to assist in creating events tailored to company groups

Each team's point totals will be updated weekly as the competition progresses.