Local News

Governor appoints local Victim/Witness Assistance Director to state-wide council position

Santa Barbara County District Attorney
By
today at 5:15 pm
Published 5:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Governor's Office announced a series of appointments on Friday including Megan Rheinschild of Santa Barbara to the California Council for Interstate Adult Offender and Interstate Juvenile Supervision.

Rheinschild has been the Victim/Witness Assistance Program Director at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office since 1994 and is a member of the California Crime Victims Assistance Association.

The local public servant is also a Gaucho alumnus and earned her Bachelor of Arts degrees in Spanish and Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

This position does not require confirmation by the State Senate and there is no compensation.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

