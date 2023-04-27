Space X launches Falcon 9 rocket successfully, returns to droneship

Vandenberg Village, Calif. - Space X launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning after two delays this week.

The weather conditions were foggy on the ground, but as the rocket went up into the sky conditions cleared up.

The rocket carried another payload of small satellites into lower earth orbit, as part of the ongoing Starlink program.

Those satellites will provide global internet connectivity in the most remote locations on earth.

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket which has been re-used multiple times has already returned to a drone ship anchored out in the Pacific Ocean.

