Santa Barbara County Foodbank makes progress one month after eucalyptus tree fell on facility

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is moving forward after a tree fell onto its facility last month.

A eucalyptus tree fell on the facility, but staff said no food was damaged.

Since then, crews have put together pop-up offices in order to continue their services for the county.

The office spaces were entirely inaccessible from the damage.

But the areas where the food is stored were left unharmed, Judith Smith-Meyer, spokeswoman for the Foodbank, told News Channel 3-12.

Smith-Meyer said that, thankfully, there was no one in the building when the tree fell so no one was injured.

They are now hearing that insurance may not cover the $50,000 cost of replacing the backup generator.

Coverage may depend on the health of the tree or whether the policy covers damage caused by an act of mother nature.

Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin said the Foodbank is here for the community during disasters even when it has disaster of its own.

The Foodbank says it has moved forward successfully with services because it can still do food pick-ups and drop-offs from the building.

Anyone wishing to donate may visit http://foodbankcbs.org.