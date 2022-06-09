Carpinteria High School brings community support to its graduation

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Class of 2022 will bid a farewell to its home of the last four years Thursday night.

Carpinteria High School is graduating 167 students this year but all will be graduating in-person and with the stands full of friends and family -- something that did not happen these last two years.

While balloons are filling up the stadium at the school, the community has poured in support throughout the city by placing individual banners of students on light poles up and down the downtown area of Carpinteria.

There is also a large illuminated sign on Carpinteria foothills reading "CHS 22" to support what these seniors have accomplished these past four years.