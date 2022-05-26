UCSB Arts & Lectures brings back free summer cinema series to Sunken Garden

SANTA BARBARA, CA - The iconic Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse will be a bit more lively this summer.

UCSB Arts & Lectures is partnering with the county's arts and culture department to present Hot Fun in the Summertime this year, the return of the free summer cinema series.

The garden has been unoccupied for the series these last two years due to the pandemic with movies being played at the West Wind Drive-In Theater in Goleta.

Arts & Lectures will be showcasing seven films about summer fun and friendship, a theme of what has been missed in the Sunken Garden.

Many activities will be happening prior to the start of the movie which all are related to the movie itself. Some of the movies include Jumanji, Dirty Dancing, and American Graffiti.

The series returns July 8th through Aug. 26 but will skip Aug. 5th due to Fiesta activities.

Here is more information on the summer series.