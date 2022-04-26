Construction project begins in Shell Beach to help restore coastal access, repair damaged bluff area

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- A major construction project to help repair a damaged bluff area at a popular beach in Shell Beach began on Tuesday.

The Ocean Boulevard Improvement project will bring a number of significant improvements to the coastal area along Ocean Boulevard between Morro Avenue and Cuyama Avenue.

When completed, work will provide bluff stabilization, restore the Morro Stairs beach access, and replace the Morro storm drain outfall.

According to the City of Pismo Beach, the Morro Stairs and the storm drain outfall will both be incorporated into the bluff stabilization in order to improve both resistance to wave action and visual appeal.

The City also said work will improve coastal access along Ocean Boulevard by installing a pedestrian walkway between Vista Del Mar and Wawona Avenue.

The project will cost $5.1 million and will be paid through Federal Emergency Relief funding.

Construction is expected to take 13 months.