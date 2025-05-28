Ventura High in lockdown after student reports seeing a potential gun
VENTURA, Calif - Ventura High School is in lockdown after a student reported that they saw the outline of a potential gun in another student's waistband.
Ventura Police Department say the suspected student is currently in a secure location with them.
After an extensive search with K9 units, the police say they have found no weapon.
This is the second time a lockdown has happened at the school this month. The previous lockdown occurred after a hoax bomb and shooting threat was made to the school by two students earlier in May.
