Ventura High in lockdown after student reports seeing a potential gun

VENTURA, Calif - Ventura High School is in lockdown after a student reported that they saw the outline of a potential gun in another student's waistband.

Ventura Police Department say the suspected student is currently in a secure location with them.

After an extensive search with K9 units, the police say they have found no weapon.

This is the second time a lockdown has happened at the school this month. The previous lockdown occurred after a hoax bomb and shooting threat was made to the school by two students earlier in May.

