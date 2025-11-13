Learn How to Get Ahead of AI Scammers Before They Get You

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Anyone can be a victim of a financial scam, but the development of artificial intelligence (AI) has made scammers even smarter, and victims even more vulnerable. The ability to create convincing videos and photos – and even mimicing voices is exactly what makes AI scams hard to catch.

Santa Barbara County DA Chief Investigator, Kristina Perkins, sat down with your News Channel to discuss how one can be on the lookout for scams and how to protect yourself from becoming the victim of a fraud.

Perkins says scams using artificial intelligence are on the rise, with scammers using fake videos and/or videos to convince you to send them money. Scammers can intimidate celebrities, family members, members of law enforcement, and even political figures as part of the hoax – creating a story so good, it's hard to detect what's real or not.

"So scams have been around for a very, very long time. And whenever there's a new technology that emerges, the scammers will always try and find a way to take advantage of that. But with AI, what is different is that AI allows the scammers to reach a lot more people and it's a lot more difficult to detect," Perkins says.

Everyone is at risk, but Perkins says the elderly and those not so familiar with the latest technology are especially vulnerable. Known as the "Grandparent Scam," scammers will target the elderly by posing a grandchild, spouse, or another family member in need of help – use computer-generated phone calls to steal thousands of dollars out of victims. Scammers get that information from social media accounts.

So how does one avoid this? Perkins says to always be cautious, and always be skeptical.

"If someone's asking you for money, verify that information. And if it doesn't feel right, just bounce it off a friend or family member and ask them for advice."

Perkins says while catching scammers on a local level can be difficult, there is a federal task force dedicated to stopping fraudsters all around the world.

If you suspect you or someone you know may the be victim of a scam, or for more information contact the Santa Barbara County's Scam Hotline at (805) 568- 2442.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.