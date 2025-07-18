‘Reign of Terror’ or Law Enforcement? Debate Over Immigration Raids in Carpinteria and Camarillo

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — A series of federal immigration raids at cannabis farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo has ignited intense public reaction and political debate across the Central Coast.

On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at grow sites owned by Glasshouse Brands Inc. in both communities. According to the Department of Homeland Security, at least 361 undocumented individuals were arrested, and 14 migrant children were rescued from what officials described as potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking.

“Unfortunately, California has flouted federal immigration law for decades,” said former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco. “Federal law is supreme in the area of immigration. ICE is a law enforcement agency, and we now have a president who is in favor of enforcing immigration law… That’s one of the reasons he was elected.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called the July 10 operations “one of the largest operations since President Trump took office.”

Former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, representing the Democratic viewpoint, condemned the raids in stark terms.

“This was a reign of terror… something right out of the Nazi playbook of the ’30s,” she said. “These were people who were working hard in the fields. Many of them have lived here for up to 30 years. These folks are the foundation of our community.”

Jackson also criticized the use of military-style force and questioned the transparency of the federal operation.

“This is an effort that’s targeting brown people,” she said. “There’s no habeas corpus, no due process. Lawyers are unable to access their clients. ICE agents are operating with anonymity… This is truly a reckless act that is undermining the very fabric of our society.”

Homeland Security reported that more than 500 individuals attempted to disrupt the enforcement action, describing them as “rioters.” Four U.S. citizens were arrested for allegedly assaulting or resisting officers, and federal vehicles were damaged during the confrontation. One suspect reportedly fired a gun at agents. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to that individual's arrest.

One worker, Jaime Garcia, died during the raid in Camarillo.

The fallout has been swift and widespread. Protests, emergency town halls, and packed public meetings have taken place across the region. Officials noted a sharp drop in attendance at community events, including the Saint Joseph’s Festival in Carpinteria and the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria. A Fiesta carnival was canceled, and local leaders have discussed scaling back or canceling Fiesta celebrations altogether.

Francisco acknowledged the emotional toll on the community but emphasized the legality of the operation, citing ICE data indicating that some individuals arrested had serious criminal histories.

“Thirteen of the people who were arrested in Camarillo have crimes such as rape, DUI, hit and run, battery,” he said. “We should be providing a legal solution to that problem—something that is lawful—and not tolerate this unending situation with people here illegally and being exploited as cheap labor.”

ICE data from earlier this summer supports concerns about broader targeting: Between June 1 and June 26, 68% of individuals arrested by ICE had no criminal convictions, and 57% had never been charged with a crime.

Jackson also defended U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, who sought information on the raids and was turned away by federal officers. Francisco, however, criticized the congressman’s involvement, suggesting his efforts would be better spent pushing for immigration reform.