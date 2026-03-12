Wildfire Risk Remaining Low Even as Temperatures Soar to Near Record Numbers This Week

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) - A significant stretch of hot weather has arrived this week to the Central Coast, with temperatures expected to be close to or rise above record numbers for this time of year.

Still, even as thermometers soar this week, local fire agencies are indicating the risk of wildfire will remain relatively safe.

"In San Luis Obispo County, we have had a pretty robust grass growth crop this season," said Luke Bourgault, San Luis Obispo County Fire Department/CAL FIRE Battalion Chief. "Due to that seasonal rainfall that we have had, the live fuel moisture of the vegetation, the grasses and brush remain relatively high, creating a low risk for wildfire."

Bourgault added another helping factor is the lack of severe fire conditions that can dramatically increase the odds for a wildfire to start.

"The Central Coast this week is looking to be up into the high double digits, but so far there's no potential for any type of Red Flag Warnings as of yet, but we will have some windier and warmer conditions through the week," said Bourgault. "Although the wildfire risk is low, the heat wave this week is going to bring some associated dangers such as heat injury, so be careful when you're outside engaging in outdoor activities and chores. We heads up for heat injury."

With the lack of increase in fire risk, Bourgault noted staffing levels will remain at normal levels and fire crews will use the time to prepare for the future.

"This period of the year, CAL FIRE is typically engaging in fire preparedness exercises and activities, beginning to look at hiring and up staffing as the season progresses and preparing our crews and equipment for fire season," said Bourgault. "The mid-term outlook between now and June, for fire seasons, you're going to see a drying trend in the vegetation and that's going to continue into May, late May and into June before we'll see some wildfire activity at that time."