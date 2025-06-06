Grant Program Launches to Help Local Communities Prepare for Wildfire Season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - With the peak of wildfire season nearing, the California Fire Foundation (CFF) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) are announcing the return of its annual Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program (WSPP) grant program.

The CFF, along with PG&E, officially launched the the start of the application period for the grant program during an announcement Friday morning at San Luis Obispo Fire Department Station One.

"Wildfire is not going away and our communities need to be prepared," said Angie Carmignani, California Fire Foundation Executive Director. "Right now, we can't get the information out quick enough. We have grant opportunities for firefighters, fire departments, communities and non-profits to apply for a grant to get their communities and their citizens prepared for wildfires."

According CFF, PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation are providing a total of $1.65 million to the WSPP this year.

The 2025 amount is a significant increase from last year when the program awarded $750,000 in funding to 55 statewide fire departments and community groups.

Grant money allows recipients fund a variety of mitigation efforts, including vegetation management, specialized equipment, and fire safety education.

The WSPP has provided more than $4.5 million in grant money to 368 recipients over the previous seven years of the program.

"It's a great time of year just to remind local communities that the importance of preparedness and having an evacuation plan," said Jeremy Howard, PG&E Regional Senior Manager. "Also people should be making sure that they're cleaning the vegetation away from their homes and off their properties just to give themselves a chance, as well as firefighters a chance to save their homes should a fire start."

Applications for the grant program will close on Monday, June 30, 2025.

"Visit our website at the California Fire Foundation," said Carmignani. "There's a link and (applicants) just go through a series of questions and apply for the grant, and we should get back to them within a couple weeks."

For more information about the WSPP, or to apply, click here to visit the CFF website.

