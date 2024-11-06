Homeowners urged to evacuate as Mountain Fire spreads in Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif.- On the day after Election Day the Mountain Fire burned homes with campaign signs still in the yards.

Some homes left smoldering burned next to others untouched by flames.

Jan Demonsy and her husband made hotel reservations in case they needed to evacuate.

While checking on their home they noticed the flames next door coming toward their fence.

They flagged down help and crew passing by came stopped to help.

"This is what I'm talking about there is still flame back here," said Demonsy pointing to the side of home by her garage.

She didn't want to leave but her husband agreed it was time to go.

"This is a neighborhood that has parties together and loves each other and it is just so disastrous to see this," said Demonsy.

Her husband who sells insurance said the best thing it to have insurance.

They made reservations at the hotel by the beach in Oxnard.

Firefighters said flying embers in Camarillo have sparked spot fire 2 1/2 miles away.

That has caused the fire to spread from Moorpark, to Somis and into the Santa Clara riverbed in Santa Paula plus places in between and further out.

"First responders have been impacted, too."

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said, "We have members that are working who have lost their homes as well so please if you are advised to leave the area eave the area."

Local firefighters describe it a classic Santa Ana wind event with wind gusts up to 80 miles

"If the smoke is laying down meaning it is so windy out and pushing in your direction that is always a good reason to get out," said Santa Barbara County Fire Captaina and information officer Scott Safechuck.

Some residents who were rescued from their homes by crews in the morning when the fire started are be treated for injuries including smoke inhalation.

"Your homes can be replaces your lives can't," said Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner.

First responders urge people to sign up for alerts in their communities and to have a plan.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.