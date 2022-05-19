Hancock College fire academy graduates entering rapidly changing firefighting industry

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College is celebrating the graduation of 21 cadets from its Fire Academy during a commencement ceremony Thursday morning.

The graduation of Battalion 149 marks the completion of a rigorous evaluation for the cadets that has included more than 600 hours of classroom and skills training.

Each of the graduates have met and exceeded the state and national certification training standards for Firefighter I Certification.

Today's graduation comes at a time when the firefighting industry is rapidly changing.

Due to a number of factors, devastating wildfires have become much more frequent and intense over the past several years.

The Fire Academy graduates are soon to personally face those challenges as they enter the workforce in various agencies throughout California.

According to Fire Academy Coordinator Leonard Champion, 19 of the 21 graduates have already been hired by a firefighting agency.