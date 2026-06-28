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Beautiful weather with some wind concerns, Monday June 29th forecast

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Published 4:05 pm

A beautiful last Sunday of June courtesy of a late season storm system pushing inland to our north. Cooler dry air is funneling in behind the front and that's why we abundant sunshine and mostly seasonal to below average temperatures. Currently there are no advisories posted for wind, but some breezy to gusty Sundowners could build through the evening. For Monday, morning low clouds and fog will likely return along the coastal areas. Breezy to gusty northerly winds will also likely return for portions of the South Coast as well as anywhere that favors northerly Sundowner direction winds. Highs on Monday will once again be very nice with coastal areas seeing 60's and 70's. Inland areas will stay mild to warm, but for this time of year, below seasonal norms.

Looking ahead, more mild weather is on tap for at least the start of next week and as we transition in to July. This means a strong marine layer will hold for our coastal areas with hopefully good clearing by afternoons. Inland areas will stay nice with very mild temperatures through mid week. Building high pressure is expected as we head toward Fourth of July weekend. This will bring some slow warming through Friday and then more so by the weekend when inland areas should see more widespread 90's. Coastal areas will also see a slight warm up, but the marine layer will likely stay in play. It should be noted that all of our forecast models had a bit of disagreement with regard to the expected warming. The overall consensus is that it should get warmer for the holiday weekend. We will stick with consensus, but if details change with regard to just how warm it will get, we will pass that information quickly to you.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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