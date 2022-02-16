Cal Fire battles 1,800 acre “Airport Fire” near city of Bishop, 0% contained

INYO COUNTY, Calif. -- Cal Fire San Bernardino said the "Airport Fire" near the Bishop Airport has spread over 1,800 acres and is 0% contained as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

No structure damage or injuries have been reported, and the cause is still under investigation according to Cal Fire.

#AirportFire Update: 1800 acres 0% Contained. No new evac orders/closures. Equipment is prepared to protect the CalTech Radio Observatory. No damage to structures, no injuries reported. Cause under Investigation. @InyoSheriff Multiple Inyo/Mono resources also assisting. — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) February 17, 2022

Road closures and evacuation orders have been issued in the county.

The Airport Fire started on Wednesday just after 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

