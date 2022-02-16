Skip to Content
Cal Fire battles 1,800 acre “Airport Fire” near city of Bishop, 0% contained

Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit

INYO COUNTY, Calif. -- Cal Fire San Bernardino said the "Airport Fire" near the Bishop Airport has spread over 1,800 acres and is 0% contained as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

No structure damage or injuries have been reported, and the cause is still under investigation according to Cal Fire.

Road closures and evacuation orders have been issued in the county.

The Airport Fire started on Wednesday just after 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit

For updates and a map of the fire from Cal Fire, click here.

