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Environment & Energy

Plans For New Downtown Cell Phone Tower Still Hung Up On Carpinteria Location

New locations are being considered for a cellular phone tower in Carpinteria.
John Palminteri
New locations are being considered for a cellular phone tower in Carpinteria.
By
New
today at 6:16 pm
Published 6:32 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) -   A plan for a new cell phone tower in downtown Carpinteria is getting a closer review.

Three sites are now being studied as an alternative to the tower that was proposed on a building on Linden Ave. and Carpinteria Ave. Currently it is home to several businesses including Pacific Health Foods and Sushi Teri.

Verizon and Centerline Communications believe this is the best spot to improve the signal strength they need. 

At a prior public meeting there was a strong push back on that location and concerns about health impacts.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Roy Lee offered to help with one of the alternative sites.

Verizon has said two other sites in that area are being considered and one other would be a couple blocks away on a government building.

The update and next hearing will be December 7th.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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