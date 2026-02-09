Proposed Verizon Cell Tower Site in Carpinteria on Hold While New Location is Reviewed

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A new cell tower site in the heart of downtown Carpinteria has been met with a pushback from some business owners and citizens, but a new site could be the solution.

The proposal is for the location on the corner of Carpinteria Ave. and Linden Ave. where a famous clock tower stands.

The sides would be widened out and the towers would be concealed. Verizon and Centerline Communications believe this is the best spot to improve the signal strength they need. They were represented by Celeste Magennis from Centerline at a recent meeting.

The city's Planning Commission has been evaluating the site after it went through other headings, including the Architectural Review Board.

Verizon has said other sites were looked at or the owners were not interested, but it reported no response from the county.

The owners of Pacific Health Foods near the proposed site said the tower would have a negative impact on the store's customer base. There was also a concern about the strength of the buildings structure to handle new cell towers.

In a late move at the hearing, County Supervisor Roy Lee said his office did not get messages about the project, and when he learned about the issue, he stepped up with a solution.

Lee said he would facilitate a review of a site on Walnut Ave. at the Veteran's building as a possible answer to the location controversy.

The project plan will be back in front of the commission in April.

(More details, photos and video will be added here late today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.