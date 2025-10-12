Dredging begins again in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif.-Dredging equipment has returned to the Channel Islands Harbor

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers project is usually done every other year, but last year permitting issues delayed the work from being completed.

The H.R. Morris dredge is back.

It will be removing sand at the mouth of the harbor to help boats go in and out and it will send sand through a pipeline to the beach impacted by erosion in Port Hueneme.

It should be complete early next year.

Sea lions are also in the area of the dredging equipment.

Isn't easy keeping them off anything.

It is becoming a problem in an area where new dock construction is underway.

Crews have posted all kinds of things including poles and colorful tape to keep them away.

It hasn't stopped them from sunning on the news docks near the mouth of the harbor.

They have also been seem hanging out on the beach by the lifeguard tower on Silver Strand.