Hollywood Beach neighbors oppose impacts from Army Corps of Engineers proposal

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Hollywood Beach homeowners have plastered their Ventura County neighborhood, near Oxnard, with signs opposing an Army Corps of Engineers project.

The signs read "Stop Fencing Hollywood Beach, The Army Corps will be installing permanent ropes and posts on Hollywood Beach, email the Army Corps to stop!"

It also has a QR code for https://savehollywoodbeach.com

The residents with signs in beach front yards oppose a plan that they said calls for 19 acres of dune habitat restoration.

The Army Corps said it would include permanent fencing to protect endangered Western Snowy Plover and the California Least Tern.

Homeowners worry herbicides will be used to get rid on nonnative plants such as ice plants and grasses.

They also worry about the creation of man-made dunes blocking access to the beach.

They voiced their opposition during a virtual outreach public meeting.

In a dredging permit the Army Corps called it "The Channel Islands and Port Hueneme and Harbor Maintenance Dredging Project Dune Habitat Restoration.

Some residents wonder why their beach and now when dredging has been done every other year and every year temporary fencing goes up during nesting season.

People can find a link to virtual meeting by visiting, https://youtu.be/9w_dwjTJ-jg?si=cw_eCLm4ygjn-0VM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w_dwjTJ-jg

