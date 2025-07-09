Air Pollution Control District Incentivizes Switch-Over to Clean Machines in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Air Pollution Control District (APCD) of Santa Barbara County held a 'clean machine' demonstration at the south campus of Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

This growing event seeks to incentivize a full switch-over for those using industrial equipment from gas and diesel powered to electric.

The state has mandated a complete switch-over to clean energy by the year 2045, and APCD is offering grants from $10,000 to $250,000 for "eligible clean air projects across Santa Barbara County."

The professional consumers in attendance have standards for what they're looking for in their equipment that are evolving as much as the technology itself.

When an electric machine lasts longer than a gas powered machine at a fraction of the cost with today's fossil fuel prices, this year's higher attendance of this event than last year indicates a growth in the interest of making the change.

