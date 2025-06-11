UCSB Student-Led Shoe Drive is a Step in the Right Direction for Zero Waste

UC SANTA BARBARA, Ca. - To end the school year off right, the student-led Zero Waste Committee (ZWC) is gathering all the shoes they can as part of a reuse and recycling effort.

The message is to avoid tossing shoes in the regular trash bins and eventually ending up in the landfills.

The co-chair of the drive, Matthew Schoen, hopes at least 750 pairs of shoes come in. He is an environmental studies major who is routinely gathering the shoes from drop off spots.

Those include, the UCSB Recreation Center, the Intercollegiate Athletics Building, and all residence halls.

Only walking, running (sneakers), casual street shoes and hiking shoes will be accepted.

This drive started in April of last year. It was through the Environmental Leadership Incubator (ELI), a nine-month mentorship that helps undergraduates develop hands-on leadership skills to pinpoint an environmental concern and implement a solution.

The goal is to keep the shoes out of the Tajiguas landfill, where they could produce nearly 16,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.

The shoe drive this year began June 2 and will end this Friday June 13.

