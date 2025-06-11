Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

UCSB Student-Led Shoe Drive is a Step in the Right Direction for Zero Waste

A zero waste shoe drive is underway at UCSB
Jeff Liang
A zero waste shoe drive is underway at UCSB
By
Published 11:39 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Ca. - To end the school year off right, the student-led Zero Waste Committee (ZWC) is gathering all the shoes they can as part of a reuse and recycling effort.

The message is to avoid tossing shoes in the regular trash bins and eventually ending up in the landfills.

The co-chair of the drive, Matthew Schoen, hopes at least 750 pairs of shoes come in. He is an environmental studies major who is routinely gathering the shoes from drop off spots.

Those include, the UCSB Recreation Center, the Intercollegiate Athletics Building, and all residence halls.

Only walking, running (sneakers), casual street shoes and hiking shoes will be accepted.

This drive started in April of last year. It was through the Environmental Leadership Incubator (ELI), a nine-month mentorship that helps undergraduates develop hands-on leadership skills to pinpoint an environmental concern and implement a solution.

The goal is to keep the shoes out of the Tajiguas landfill, where they could produce nearly 16,000 pounds of carbon dioxide. 

The shoe drive this year began June 2 and will end this Friday June 13.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content