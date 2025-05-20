Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

Popular Central Coast Beach Identified by Environmental Group as Having One of the Highest Levels of Bacteria in the Country

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - A popular San Luis Obispo County beach area has made a "top 10 list" released by a national environmental group for having one of highest levels of bacteria in the country.

On Tuesday, Surfrider Foundation released its 2025 Clean Water Annual Report, which indicates what locations that have tested for bacteria levels that exceed government standards.

The testing is conducted through Surfrider's "Blue Water Task Force," which is says is the largest volunteer-run beach water testing program in the United States.

Surfrider describes the Blue Water Task Force as a national network of 60 chapter-led labs that measure bacteria levels at more than 600 locations across the country.

Among the dozens of locations Surfrider tested and was determined to having a nationally high level of bacteria is the mouth of San Luis Obispo Creek as it enters the Pacific Ocean in Avila Beach.

According to testing performed by Surfrider volunteers, water in the creek was found to have bacteria exceeding California safety standards 38% of the time.

That amount has placed the San Luis Obispo Creek mouth on Surfrider’s "2024 Beach Bacteria Hot Spots."

