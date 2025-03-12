Clear Waters, Bright Future: Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s mission

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Protecting our water starts with understanding what’s in it. That’s exactly what interns with the Goleta Water Quality Monitoring Program are doing through the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper—testing local streams to ensure our waterways remain clean and safe.

Each month, interns visit 20 stream sites across the Goleta Valley Watershed, collecting vital data. They measure dissolved oxygen, pH levels, conductivity, turbidity, and temperature directly in the stream. They also collect water samples for lab analysis, testing for nitrates and bacteria that could indicate pollution. Additionally, they document algae coverage, water flow, and even trash accumulation at each site.

"We want our waterways to be healthy," intern Aaron Garcia explains the importance of monitoring water quality. "We rely on them as people, and other organisms, like steelhead trout, depend on them too. These water quality parameters need to be within certain ranges for these organisms to survive and thrive.”

This ongoing research is part of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s larger effort to ensure clean and thriving waterways for both wildlife and the community.

For more information about the organization along with community events you can volunteer for, you can head on over to their official website.