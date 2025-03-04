Possible overuse dangers on the Hot Springs Trail will be studied in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After numerous complaints and concerns about the overuse – especially at night – on the Hot Springs Trail in Montecito, Santa Barbara County is going to study the risks before making enforcement decisions.

The county will work with the U.S. Forest Service, which has jurisdiction over some of the land as the trail climbs into the hills.

Neighbors and fire officials are concerned too many people are on the trail after dark and there is a risk of evacuations in an emergency.

That also goes for any day with a high fire "red flag" condition. That's where the county wants to close the trail and parking area.

The trail has become very popular since COVID with online mapping and pictures of hot spring pools.

Long time residents say the pools are not natural and were created by users in the creek area.

Recently, there have also been pictures of a tour bus stopping in the area.

One neighbor says the fire dangers are high and some of the users are bringing tiki torches into the hills to illuminate their gathering areas.

Montecito Fire Protection District Chief, David Neels, says gusty winds in that area can often be much more than in the nearby neighborhoods. This week, one of the evenings had gusts of over 50 miles an hour.

County leaders say new rules will have to come with more enforcement. They are going to study the issues for six months before coming back with a report and a plan.