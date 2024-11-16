Skip to Content
Electronic Recycling truck visits Port Hueneme

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 10:51 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-People had the chance to recycle their old electronics on Saturday.

An electronic recycling truck stopped by the Big Lots parking lot off Channel Islands Boulevard.

People dropped off old big screen TVs, printers, computers, cords and more.

Workers said they don't take speakers, lights or batteries.

The banners says the recycling event will continue on Sunday, but that may depend on demand.

The U.S. Kids Chamber of Commerce makes the event possible and visits the area a couple times a year.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

