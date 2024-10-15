Skip to Content
Dangerous Decorations: Fake spiderwebs threaten local wildlife

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - During the holiday season, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is seeing an influx of wildlife patients tangled in decorations.

Experts say birds are getting injured in decorative spiderwebs.

They believe the spiderwebs are can lead to potentially serious injuries.

Each year the wildlife center sees an influx of patients.

They want to encourage the community to keep wildlife safe while having fun during the holidays.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

