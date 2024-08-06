Skip to Content
Earthquakes hit near Bakersfield late Tuesday

USGS
today at 9:14 pm
Published 9:28 pm

KERN COUNTY, Calif. – A series of earthquakes sent shockwaves throughout the Central Coast, 10 miles from Bakersfield just past 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

People across the region felt the shockwaves of both a 5.3 magnitude earthquake and a 4.5 magnitude earthquake that originated just in Kern County.

Emergency alerts were sent to several people around the area and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel on the incident.

