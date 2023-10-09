Assemblymember Hart’s AB 631 signed into law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 631, authored by Assemblymember Gregg Hart of Santa Barbara, into law on Saturday.

Assembly Bill 631 (AB 631) makes notable changes to oversight options for the California Geologic Energy Management Division in the Department of Conservation and creates additional civil penalties that can be assessed against oil well owners and operators that imperil local communities.

“This measure ensures California has 21st-century enforcement tools to protect communities from oil

operators that violate the law, endanger public health, and threaten the environment,” said

Assemblymember Hart. “AB 631 will strengthen compliance and deter the pattern of treating violations

as the cost of doing business."

AB 631 empowers the California Geologic Energy Management Division to refer violations to local prosecutors as well as seek injunctive relief from a respective Superior Court to compel violations from growing into more significant issues over time.

“I would like to thank Assemblymember Hart for sponsoring this important environmental legislation.

The people of Santa Barbara County care deeply about protecting the environment and the natural

beauty which we are fortunate enough to enjoy every day,” said John Savrnoch, District Attorney for

Santa Barbara County. “AB 631 will provide the DA’s Office with additional tools to help prevent harm

to our environment and to hold polluters accountable for the damage they cause.”

According to a Pro Publica report, between 2018 and 2020, the California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) issued 66 enforcement orders of which 11 have been complied with. Additionally, in 2020, CalGEM issued $190,000 in civil penalties and failed to collect any money.