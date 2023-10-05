The Nature Track Film Festival celebrates its 5th year and moves to Goleta for the weekend

GOLETA, Calif. – The Nature Track Film Festival (NTFF) is set for a three-day slate of adventure and outdoor movies. It will take place October 6, 7 and 8 at the Fairview Theatre in Goleta.

This is the first year the festival has come to Goleta and the event organizers are finding collaboration on many levels including the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort nearby and many environmentalists in the area.

There will also be special panels and a field trip to Lake Los Carneros, a birding hot spot in the area.

The event was previously in Los Olivos, and it will return there on October 14 for a "Best of the Fest" event at The Grange. The top films, as chosen by a team of judges, will be shown from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Organizers said in a statement:

NTFF is a program of the NatureTrack Foundation, founded in 2011 this nonprofit organization’s mission is to foster lifelong fascination with nature and inspire respectful stewardship of our natural world through field trips and events. More than 35,000 students, K-12 have experienced a NatureTrack field trip. All at no charge to the teachers, schools or families. Now with Freedom Trax devices for wheelchair users to be on the trails and beaches with their classmates.



NatureTrack Film Festival by the numbers:

5th anniversary

1st time in Goleta and in a real movie theatre

41 films : 11 features & 30 shorts

16 filmmakers at the festival

13 countries represented

12 months in the planning

4 parties

3 days +1 of nature films

2 Panels

2 Goleta hotels - Ritz-Carlton Bacara & The Leta

2 Raffles

1 Field Trip to Lake Los Carneros

For more information go to: info@naturetrackfilmfestival.org

(More video, photos, and details will be added here later today)