Pac Biz Times reports: ExxonMobil buys damaged Plains All American oil pipeline

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports the pipeline off the coast at Refugio Beach that ruptured in 2015 has been sold. ExxonMobil purchased the pipeline from Plains All American. An oil spill from that pipeline caused a major environmental disaster seven years ago.

Pacific Coast Business Times Executive Editor Tony Biasotti spoke with Beth and Scott live on News Channel 3-12 about his reporting on the sale and what comes next.

Scott Hennessee

