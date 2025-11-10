Cal Poly & Hancock Collaboration Makes Bachelor’s Degrees Available to Santa Maria Students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - In March, a collaboration between Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo for Bachelor’s Degrees was announced.

Applications are now being accepted for Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Nursing, as well as a Bachelor of Arts program in Sociology.

Classes are set to begin at the Hancock campus in Santa Maria in the fall of 2026, but students will need to submit their applications by December 1st of this year.

Faculty and staff of both colleges are excited to bring these programs to the underserved Santa Maria community, expanding access to education and work opportunities to thousands of Central Coast students.

Students interested in applying can visit the application page on Allan Hancock College's website by clicking here.

