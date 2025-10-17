How a Group is Fighting Conflict With Resolution In The Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Allan Hancock College hosted the Conflict Resolution Symposium at Boyd Hall, courtesy of California’s non-profit public benefit corporation, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

A line-up of expert speakers started with a presentation that only scratched the surface of conflict resolution strategies, and was followed by a panel discussion just before a few break-out sessions.

City leaders, students, and local advocates joined the crowd in the Boyd Concert Hall, participating in an interactive program designed to reduce violence, prevent substance abuse, and foster healthy environments for youth and families in the Santa Maria Valley.

Advocates say the symposium is ideally timed as the holidays approach a divided culture struggling with the balance between being true to oneself and honoring friends and loved ones.

