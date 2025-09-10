Skip to Content
Students Help Local College Preserve History with Time Capsule Project

Published 11:13 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Three time capsules are set to be buried on the Allan Hancock College campus in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

As part of the project, the school will celebrate the event by recording historic moment on video during a gathering at the library at noon.

According to the school, the project was originally scheduled to take place during Hancock's centennial celebration during the 2020-21 academic year.

However, as it turned out, the COVID-19 pandemic coincided at the same time, wiping out or significantly altering a number of planned centennial-related events.

Now, several years later, the time capsule project is all set to finally take place.

Inside the capsules are a number of school-related artifacts, such as college memorabilia, class schedules and other items that related to current times.

Dave Alley

