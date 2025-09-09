Santa Maria’s Loss Or SLO’s Gain? A.T. Still University Prepares To Relocate

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Back in 2019, the city of Santa Maria announced the arrival of the nationally recognized A.T. Still University (ATSU).

Teaching osteopathic medicine and training students to join the workforce as whole-person-focused primary care physicians and physician assistants.

For the last six years they’ve occupied the second floor of the flagship building for Coast Hills Credit Union on Betteravia in Santa Maria.

The college is preparing to relocate to a location on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo, and they expect their move will be complete in time to begin the next training cycle in September of 2026.

School officials have expressed tremendous gratitude for Santa Maria’s city leaders, who they say have gone above and beyond their call of duty in setting the campus up years ago, and continuing to accommodate them along the way.

According to ATSU dean Dr. Sauers, the SLO building is larger than their current home in Santa Maria, and was designed with the intent to house schools of higher education.

This will enable further growth which will still include students and recruits from the region, and Dr. Sauers says this can be seen as an expansion rather than leaving one community for another.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.