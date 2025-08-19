Transitional Kindergarten at Rural Schools in San Luis Obispo Don’t Qualify for State Funding

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - During the 2022-2023 school year, Governor Newsom's statewide Universal Transitional Kindergarten (TK) program began its roll-out, providing additional state funding to schools who met specific thresholds.

Programs such as C.L. Smith Elementary School's TK classes, which got their start before Governor Newsom began the state program, unfortunately do not meet the specific requirements needed to receive per-student funding from the state.

According to San Luis Coastal Unified School District, this is not localized to San Luis Obispo county, and schools in Santa Barbara county and several more throughout the state are facing deficits as well as additional cuts necessary to compensate.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D) of San Luis Obispo County introduced legislation earlier this year to combat the issue and ensure Universal TK funding for all schools that teach children beginning at 4-years-old rather than 5, a bill that at last report has stalled.

Small, rural schools that teach TK are mostly affected, and if they do not meet state requirements, their programs run on community donations alone, setting them apart from larger schools that receive this state funding.

