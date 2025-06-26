Santa Maria Bonita school employees voice concerns over budget decisions.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The health & teaching aides, custodians, and food service workers who keep schools running, or "classified" employees, at Santa Maria Bonita School District are questioning the board's budget decisions for the upcoming school year, which passed at Wednesday night's meeting.

Working with the California School Employees Association, or CSEA, these classified employees say they don't feel the board's decisions are equitable for the workers on the ground, especially with the cost of living being higher in California – and on the Central Coast – than many other parts of the country.

Included within the now-approved budget for the 2025-2026 school year are raises of 2-3% to several superintendents' and human resource managers' salaries, which the classified employees feel is a substantial.

Recently, CSEA members voted "no" to a 1% pay raise, returning to the negotiation table for something higher.

According to CSEA members, those negotiations have been denied, and they say they were told by the board that the funding for anything higher isn't available.

In light of that, the classified employees are expressing disappointment that leadership positions will be receiving raises from their six-digit salaries, while the ground staff remain at $22 an hour.

Furthermore, representatives of CSEA convey that classified employees largely live within the boundaries of Santa Maria but the superintendents mostly live in north county locations such as San Luis Obispo – and feel this creates a gap of understanding.

With the current contract a year away from it's closure, CSEA is concerned about what the next school year will look like, as many classified staff have second jobs and are struggling to make ends meet.

Classified employees hope the board will reconsider negotiations for an increase to their hourly wages of more than merely 1%.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

