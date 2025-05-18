ShelterBox USA president honored by alma mater

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The longtime president of ShelterBox USA received an honorary degree during a visit to her alma mater.

During the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony at Providence College in Providence, Rhode Islands, Kerri Murray donned a cap and gown.

The 1995 graduate received an honorary human services doctorate.

Providence College President Fr. Ken Sicard said. " Kerri Murray has risen among the most esteemed voices in humanitarian service."

Santa Barbara-based ShelterBox USA is on the front lines helping people displaced by disasters, including the LA fires, and conflicts around the globe.

For more information visit https://www.shelterboxusa.org