300 elementary school kids show off their creativity at Student Art Exhibition in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The community is about to discover a world of artistry through the eyes of children in Santa Barbara.

Organizer Nancy Hutterer says the exhibit is ready for the community to enjoy starting Friday.

Hosted by the South Coast Kids Create, the Student Art Exhibition will shed light on the arts in education from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Last year, with the generous support from Children’s Creative Project and the County Education Office, they held their first Student Art Show.

The show consisted of students from 19 schools from Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria with over 200 multi-medium art pieces at the County Education Auditorium.

This year, the exhibition will feature the artwork of nearly 300 students from 25 elementary schools throughout the Santa Barbara area.

Artist Mariko Tabar of Santa Barbara believes art can enhance confidence in children.

Organizers of the art exhibit hope the community will come by to help celebrate student artists.

Leaders of South Coast Kids Create hope to continue shining a light on local children's art work for years to come.

Artists Reception will be on Friday, March 7th, 5-7pm at the County Education Auditorium.

City and County Officials, Superintendents, Principals, and Teachers are invited to celebrate students selected for the show.

Show will continue on Saturday 10-3pm at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.

South Coast Kids Create Art show is made possible by support of Children’s Creative Project, Santa Barbara County Education Office, sponsorship by Voice Magazine, and many volunteers.