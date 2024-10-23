Skip to Content
Westerlay Orchids raises money for Carpinteria schools through flower and gift shop sales

KEYT
Westerlay Orchids is donating 100 percent of its gift shop sales to Carpinteria schools through October 26th.
By
today at 4:52 pm
Published 5:06 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A special fundraiser is underway at a local Orchid company, and it will directly help Carpinteria schools.

Westeraly Orchids is donating 100% of its sales from the retail showroom through October 26th to the Carpinteria Education Fund.

It is an annual event in support of the schools, teachers, and the education for children throughout the Carpinteria Valley. Some of the funding will expand programs for science, technology, humanities, culinary arts, and agriculture.

Westerlay Orchids President, Toine Overgaag says, "Carpinteria being our community and a lot of our employees having kids in the school system here and recognizing that there are shortfalls in funding for programs the school district would like to provide, and so to be able to step-in for that is a real privilege to do that."

The showroom has a variety of orchids for sale, including some that are very rare. It also has with many creative gifts. For some shoppers this could be a way to get ahead of their holiday purchases and help the schools as well.

Westerlay is on 3504 Via Real near the intersection of Padaro Lane in Carpinteria.


For more information go to: Westerlay Orchids

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

