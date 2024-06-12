Continuation High Schools hold graduation ceremonies together in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Before tossing their caps in the air class of 2024 grads heard their teachers share a bit their stories.

Students from La Cuesta High School and Alta Vista's Independent Studies, Middle College, Quetzal and Flex schools graduated together.

Their families, friends and guardians filled the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden to cheer them on.

Michael Cornejo was the last to walk across the stage and couldn't hide his happiness.

He was draped in leis made of flowers and folded dollar bills.

Many of the students overcame challenges to get to graduation day.

Emanuel Ortega chose to wear his Native American Regalia instead of a cap and gown.

Many of the 69 graduates are heading to Santa Barbara City College.

Others are going to U.C. Davis, Arizona State, Reed College or studying abroad.

Friends graduating together, including Blaze Osborne and Will Rubison posed for photos to mark the occasion.

The ceremony brought some students, parents and teachers to tears, happy tears.

The students turned their tassels together to signify their newfound status as a graduates.

Other high schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District will graduate on Thursday.

Congratulations.

Your News Channel will have more highlights of graduation day on the news tonight.