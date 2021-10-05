Righetti seniors plan for life after high school with help from Reach Higher Academy

Education

ORCUTT, Calif. – A group of Righetti High School seniors are taking charge of their futures.

It's a part of the Reach Higher Academy event happening this month.

The academy is part of former First Lady Michelle Obama's 'Reach Higher initiative' which aims to inspire students to complete their education beyond high school.

This week, students will be learning about how to get financial aid, the college application processing and how to build a resume.

“Having Reach Higher Academy come into our classrooms and help us with applications, scholarships, and any other college questions will be extremely helpful,’’ said senior Madisyn Cutliff. “I was originally so confused about what to do, but the counselors at Righetti have helped me so much.”

The specialized sessions will happen during students' regularly scheduled English classes.

"This is a great opportunity for all students to begin to research what's next in their journey,’’ said English teacher Kim Barbarick. “This program will allow students to look at various paths available to them once they have finished high school. It is awesome that it is being presented to them.’’

Educators and counselors said they hope these classes will help students set goals find a plan for their lives after high school, be it a professional training program, community college or a four-year college or university.