SLO County Public Libraries offer live help for job seekers, veterans, adult learners

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries launched Brainfuse JobNow/VetNow™, an online resource for job seekers, veterans, adult learners and their families.

The libraries said the program can help with all stages of job searching, employment transition assistance, navigating the VA bureaucracy, preparing for standardized tests and building marketable academic skills.

The program offers:

Live Online Navigators: VetNow Navigators are trained to help veterans and families connect with valuable benefits and resources.

VetNow Navigators are trained to help veterans and families connect with valuable benefits and resources. Job Tools: Designed to help with all stages of the job-hunting process, VetNow’s Job Tools feature career coaching, expert resume assistance, live interview preparation and more.

Designed to help with all stages of the job-hunting process, VetNow’s Job Tools feature career coaching, expert resume assistance, live interview preparation and more. Learning Tools: Users build academic skills and prepare for college with VetNow's array of tools.

Users build academic skills and prepare for college with VetNow's array of tools. Adult Learning Center: Provides foundational, career-enhancing skills to job seekers as well as test preparation (including the GED and the USCIS citizenship test) and a unique academic skills center featuring live, online tutors.

JobNow/VetNow™ databases are accessible for free with a SLO County Library card, 24/7. Online live help is also available every day from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To access these resources or for more information, go to slolibrary.org, click on the “Reference” tab, then “Reference Databases.”