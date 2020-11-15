Santa Barbara High theatre students perform ‘radio plays’ for audiences during pandemic

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School's theater program has come up with a creative way to perform for audiences during the pandemic.

While school is entirely online, 17 students put their skills to the test and acted in a series of "Radio Plays" which they recorded through Zoom.

All three of the shows were written by Tony Palermo and include an English manor murder mystery, a tale of cursed pirates and a story from the Fourth Crusade in Turkey.

All three plays were directed by students and offer audiences a throwback to the old-fashioned mode of entertainment, which can also be safely enjoyed from the comfort of home.

SBHS Theatre Arts Instructor Justin Baldridge said, “All we do right now is stare at screens, eight, ten, twelve hours a day and I thought it would be so nice if we did traditional radio plays, where all you have to do is sit back and listen.”

Each play was performed by students in the advanced theatre class and sound-designed by students in the stagecraft class.

“It’s been so long since any of us have been able to perform," said SBHS Junior Emerson Steady. "But to finally be able to put all these skills to use and put this out into the world has been really important to everyone.”

Baldridge said he hopes to be able to produce a full play on-campus next semester, with permission from the school and district.

Links to each show can be purchased online until Nov. 30 at $20 apiece. All proceeds will be used to directly benefit the Santa Barbara High School Theater Foundation.

For more information and to purchase show links, click here.