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Crime & Courts

Additional Fraud Charges Filed Against Lompoc Councilman

Stephen Bridge’s First Lompoc City Council Appearance After Felony Charges
City of Lompoc
Stephen Bridge’s First Lompoc City Council Appearance After Felony Charges
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Published 11:41 am

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - A preliminary hearing began Thursday morning for Lompoc councilman Stephen Bridge, who is accused of forgery, fraud, and stealing public funds from the city.

Bridge was initially charged with 8 counts in November 2025. An amended complaint was filed March 11th and included an additional 7 charges, bringing the total to 15. The criminal complaints allege that Bridge stole roughly $10,000 dollars from the city, submitted fraudulent invoices from a company called Turner Construction, and operated as a contractor without a license.

The events described took place between February 2024 and September 2025. Bridge has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include ten felonies and five misdemeanors, according to the most recent criminal complaint.

Bridge was elected to Lompoc city council in November 2024. He represents District 1 in the northwestern part of the city. Bridge has continued to serve on the council and attend meetings despite some residents and fellow councilman Jeremy Ball calling for him to resign.

Judge Stephen Dunkle is presiding over the case in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as they come into the newsroom.

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Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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