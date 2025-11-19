Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Collision, Oxnard Driver Arrested in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – An Oxnard man was arrested in Port Hueneme Tuesday night after leading officers on vehicle pursuit and colliding with other vehicle, injuring himself and other passengers.

On November 18th at 8:25pm, Port Hueneme officers attempted to stop a gray Infiniti for a traffic violation on Bard Road at 5th Street. The vehicle did not stop and instead fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit that began to enter into neighboring streets.

Officers decided to terminated to the chase while the driver drove off. The Port Hueneme Police Department details how just moments later the gray Infiniti was involved in a traffic collision at J Street and Redwood in the City of Oxnard.

At the scene, the suspect was recovered along with his female passenger. Both were left with non life- threatening injuries. Two adult passengers in the other vehicle were also injured, but also non life- threatening.

27-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Oxnard was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, evading a peace officer, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Further investigation found that Rodriguez was the subject of a criminal protective order to stay away from the passenger in his car. He faces additional charges for violation of that court order.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Hamrick at mhamrick@cityofporthueneme.org or 805-986-6541.

