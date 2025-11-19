Ashlee Buzzard to Proceed with False Imprisonment Charge In Court

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Ashlee Buzzard appeared in court in Lompoc this morning on her felony charge of false imprisonment.

Ashlee is the mother of 9-year-old Melodee buzzard, who was reported missing in early October.

The charge stems from a conversation with a man named Tyler Brewer at her Vandenberg Village home.

Ashlee became agitated when Brewer mentioned a location along a three-day drive Ashlee took with Melodee across several states — the last time Melodee was seen.

She's accused of preventing Brewer from leaving the home.

Ashlee was arrested the following day and has since pleaded not guilty.

This morning, Ashlee and her attorney said they are ready to move forward with court proceedings, which will continue tomorrow morning.

A small number of locals who have been following Melodee's disappearance were in attendance.

"I think this what she came here for today was nonsense,” says Khristiana Valrie, who lives In Vandenberg Village. “They should be bringing her to court about where her daughter is. I believe Melodee is somewhere in the area. And like I said, I don't believe she is alive, but I'm willing to do whatever I can, even if it's a bunch of us searching around for her.”

Law enforcement affirms this remains a missing person case, and they continue to ask for the public’s help finding Melodee.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s criminal investigations division.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office is also assisting in the investigation.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.