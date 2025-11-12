Skip to Content
Ashlee Buzzard Released On Supervision With Hearing Next Week

Ashlee Buzzard Released On Supervision With Hearing Next Week
Jarrod Zinn
Ashlee Buzzard Released On Supervision With Hearing Next Week
By
New
Published 3:03 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ashlee Buzzard, mother of missing 9-year-old Vandenberg Village girl Melodee Buzzard was arraigned at the Santa Maria courthouse on Wednesday morning on a charge unrelated to her missing daughter.

The felony charge of false imprisonment involved local attorney Tyler Brewer, when Ashlee used a box cutter to prevent him from leaving her home on November 6.

On Wednesday morning the judge released Ashlee on GPS supervision with pre-trial later this week and a hearing for Wednesday November 19th in Lompoc.

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

