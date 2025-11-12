Ashlee Buzzard Released On Supervision With Hearing Next Week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ashlee Buzzard, mother of missing 9-year-old Vandenberg Village girl Melodee Buzzard was arraigned at the Santa Maria courthouse on Wednesday morning on a charge unrelated to her missing daughter.

The felony charge of false imprisonment involved local attorney Tyler Brewer, when Ashlee used a box cutter to prevent him from leaving her home on November 6.

On Wednesday morning the judge released Ashlee on GPS supervision with pre-trial later this week and a hearing for Wednesday November 19th in Lompoc.

