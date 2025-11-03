Skip to Content
Juvenile Found With Stolen Revolver in Isla Vista Following a Curfew Violation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
today at 1:04 pm
Published 1:41 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Several weapons, including a stolen .357 magnum revolver, was recovered Saturday night in Isla Vista.

Just after midnight on November 1st, Sheriff's deputies approached a group of five juveniles and one adult at the beach access point near the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive. The juveniles were detained for violating the county's nighttime curfew.

During the investigations, one of the detainees – a 16-year-old male – allowed officers to search his backpack. Inside, several fixed-blade knives were found. The discovery lead to a probable cause search of the juvenile, in which a loaded .357 magnum revolver was found in his pants pocket.

The firearm was confirmed to have been stolen out of Arizona.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office says the juvenile in possession of the revolver has been arrested and booked in Juvenile Hall. The remaining minors were cited and released to their parents.

