Fillmore Man Arrested for Attacking Woman with a Pick Axe

FILLMORE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Fillmore man is in custody for attempted murder after assaulting a female victim with a pickaxe on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Oct. 30th, Fillmore Police were called out to the 200 block of E. Telegraph Road to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officer located an adult female with serious injuries consistent with being assaulted with a pick axe.

After speaking with numerous parties, officers identified the suspect as 19-year-old Juan Carlos Saucedo of Fillmore. Saucedo was already known to police, as he was recently released from custody on his own recognizance for felony resisting a peace officer.

Officers learned Saucedo had fled the scene on foot, and an investigation search began for the suspect in the immediate and surrounding areas. Additional units from the Fillmore Detective Unit, West County Special Enforcement Unit, Sheriff’s Air Unit, and Sheriff’s K9 Unit assisted in the search.

Around 10:00am, Sheriff's personnel located Saucedo hiding in an area near Pole Creek and Fourth Street. Saucedo was taken into custody without incident once more resources arrived.

After issuing a search warrant, investigators found additional evidence in Saucedo's home linking him to the attempted murder.

Juan Saucedo was arrested for Penal Code § 664/187 – [Attempt Murder], and was transported to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility to await pending court proceedings.

A booking photo was not provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

